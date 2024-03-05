GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Today’s Cache | Apple faces $2 billion in fines; Former Twitter execs sue Musk; India wants platforms to label under-trail AI models 

March 05, 2024 02:25 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
iPhone-maker Apple is facing a nearly $2 billion fine in the EU.

iPhone-maker Apple is facing a nearly $2 billion fine in the EU. | Photo Credit: AP

Apple faces $2 billion in fines

iPhone-maker Apple is facing a nearly $2 billion fine in the EU for forbidding rivals like Spotify from telling users how they could pay for cheaper subscriptions outside of iPhone apps. The European Commission said Apple muzzled other streaming services from telling users about payment options available through their websites as this would avoid the 30% fee charged when paying through apps downloaded with the iOS app store.

The fine comes after a years of feud between Apple and Spotify over music streaming supremacy. Sweden based streaming services Spotify had filed a complaint five years ago which triggered the investigation that led to the 1.8 billion-euro ($1.95 billion) fine.

Former Twitter execs sue Musk

Four former Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agarwal, have sued Elon Musk for over $128 million in severance. Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Ned Segal, Twitter’s former chief financial officer; Vijaya Gadde, its former chief legal officer; and Sean Edgett, its former general counsel.

The executives were fired by Mr Musk citing gross negligence and willful misconduct, accusations they have denied. The lawsuit filed against Musk alleges that he was angry about being forced to complete the purchase of X, then Twitter, and that he avoided paying millions owed to leaders, dismissing severance plans that laid out compensation if the executives lost their jobs without a cause.

India wants platforms to label under-trail AI models

The Indian government issued an advisory for social media and other platforms to label under-trail AI models and prevent hosting unlawful content. The advisory has asked entities to seek approval from the government for deploying under trail or unreliable artificial intelligence models and deploy them only after labelling them of “possible and inherent fallibility or unreliability of the output generated”.

The advisory issued by the government further added that platforms and intermediaries have to ensure that AI models do not permit its users to host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any unlawful content. And that all platforms, intermediaries and enabling software shall be held accountable for any breaches. The move comes days after Google’s AI platform’s response to queries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi generated controversy.

