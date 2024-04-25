Today’s Cache | Apple cuts Vision Pro production; Meta reports revenue jump; Biden signs bill that TikTok be sold or banned next year 

April 25, 2024 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

Apple cuts Vision Pro production

A report by The Verge has stated that Apple is cutting its Vision Pro headset shipment forecast for the rest of the year due to less demand. Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst reported that Apple has cut orders for the Vision Pro even as its launch outside of the US is still in the future. The report shared that Apple now expects to sell just around 400,000 to 450,000 units in 2024, compared to the market prediction of 700,000 to 800,000, indicating that demand for the headset dropped much lower than anticipated. Apple has now adjusted its roadmap for the VisionPro, possibly delaying the lower-cost entry of the mixed reality headset beyond 2025, if at all. While the headset impressed early users and testers because of its high-quality, but not enough to continue using it.

Launched in June last year, the mixed reality headset was Apple’s attempt to gain market share in the segment but the $3,500 price tag and the heaviness of the device steered users away from it. Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg reviewed the VisionPro and compared it to the much cheaper Quest saying that Meta’s headset didn’t just have better value for money, it was also a better product. Apple has historically been a trendsetter in new product markets, and the performance of the VisionPro would leave an impact on the industry. Kuo also said that demands for certain AR/VR-specific components, like the Micro OLED displays, may not possibly see widespread adoption in a way that requires mass production for it to make it to other devices.

Meta reports revenue jump

Yesterday, Meta posted quarterly revenue of $36.46 billion, up by 27% in comparison to last year. CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke about the company’s AI offerings over the earnings call and underlined the need for the company to monetise them. The company’s costs and expenses in the company also increased by 6% year-over-year to $22.64 billion. Zuckerberg said that Meta’s new AI chatbot, which was powered by its most advanced Llama 3 model, has been tried by tens of millions of people. He said that the Meta AI chatbot will be rolled out to more regions in the upcoming months. However, he clarified that it would take a while for these products to become profitable. But he pointed out that AI had still seeped into Facebook and Instagram through recommendations made by AI and how user interactions could be monetised later.

He also expressed optimism around the company’s wearables like Ray Ban smart glasses and their Quest headsets. Meta’s Reality Labs however posted an operating loss of $3.8 billion while its first quarter revenue was $440 million. Zuckerberg also noted that Taylor Swift had joined the company’s text-based social media app called Threads, which had 150 million monthly active users. Meta’s headcount also reported a decrease of 10% year-over-year, to which Zuckerberg said that the company’s headcount would be “carefully” managed in the future.

Biden signs bill that TikTok be sold or banned next year

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a bill that forces TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance to either divest their ownership of the app or it will be banned within the next nine months. This time period can be extended by another three months if required. The bill was signed after a majority of the U.S. Senate voted for it. Both Democratic and Republican parties have fears that China’s Communist Party is using TikTok to manipulate American users and push propaganda and carry out espionage. Since last year, several U.S. states started banning TikTok in government employees’ phones, but sweeping bans hadn’t been successfully passed in court.

However, the app may not completely disappear from the U.S. next year as a company spokesperson said that the company will be fighting in court and halt the ban, report by The Verge said. Company CEO Show Zi Chew posted a video on the platform criticising the motion in strong terms and said that the new bill was a ban on the voices of American people.

