Today’s Cache | Apple CEO pushes for mixed reality headset launch, Meta continues to oppose Canada’s Online News Act, and more

March 13, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

Apple CEO pushes for mixed reality headset launch

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, has put himself at the forefront of the development of the company’s mixed-reality headset. This will be one of the tech giants’ major product launches developed on Mr. Cook’s watch, unlike other products which were developed under the leadership of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The headset is widely expected to be unveiled as soon as June featuring both VR and AR capabilities.

Earlier in January, Apple had reportedly pushed back the expected launch of its augmented reality glasses indefinitely due to “technical challenges,” however, the company is expected to give customers a preview of a more affordable mixed reality headset this year which would rival Meta’s Quest Pro.

Meta continues to oppose Canada’s Online News Act

Facebook- parent Meta Inc. said it would end the availability of news content for Canadians on its platforms if the country’s Online News Act passes in its current form. Meta’s opposition to the act stems from the provision that compels it to pay for links or content posted by news outlets on its platforms.

Meta has said that the model is neither sustainable nor workable and these links or posts are not the reason a majority of the people use its platforms. The move from Meta comes after Google, as a response to the bill, also started testing limited news censorship in the country.

Attackers target children’s games to compromise parents’ smartphone

Cybercriminals launched more than 7 million attacks on children, exploiting popular game titles in 2022 with the objective of targeting their parents’ devices. A study found that attackers are luring young players, by mimicking global titles including Roblox, Minecraft, Fortnite, and Apex Legends games. Games designed for kids as young as 3-8-year-olds, including titles like Poppy Playtime and Toca Life World were also found to have been targeted.

Attackers were found to purposely create fake game sites evoking children’s interest to follow phishing pages and download malicious files thereby compromising the security of their parent’s devices.

