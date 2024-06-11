Today’s Cache | Apple announces OpenAI ChatGPT integration in devices; OpenAI hires new CFO and CPO; Meta wants more AI training data from Europe

Apple announces OpenAI ChatGPT integration in devices

During Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference keynote on June 10, the premium gadget-maker finally confirmed media reports and rumours of a deal with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. As a result of the deal, those using the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad, and Mac with M1 and more advanced chips will be able to access ChatGPT’s capabilities through Siri. Users will be able to get responses to queries, generate text and images, and access answers both through their phone and the internet.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hailed the partnership and confirmed that the updates would be coming to Apple devices later in the year. While most Apple watchers have long awaited a push into generative AI, Tesla head Elon Musk reacted angrily and claimed that the new integration was a security risk. Musk threatened that if Apple went forward with the move, all Apple devices would be banned at his companies. The X owner was a co-founder of OpenAI but recently sued the company, claiming it had deviated from its founding principles.

OpenAI hires new CFO and CPO

Just days after a series of employees left the AI startup behind ChatGPT, OpenAI announced that it had hired Sarah Friar, former CEO of Nextdoor, as the company’s first chief financial officer. Meanwhile, Kevin Weil, who brings experience from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, will be OpenAI’s chief product officer. OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever left last month, but was replaced by Jakub Pachocki.

OpenAI has seen the departure of at least two employees who cited safety concerns as they resigned, while a media report by Vox shed light on the company’s stringent exit clauses for employees. OpenAI is focusing on hastening AGI or ‘Artificial General Intelligence’ even as AI scientists and digital rights activists call for greater transparency at the company.

Meta wants more AI training data from Europe

Facebook parent Meta wants to train its AI models on public content from Europe in order to enrich its GenAI offerings, but the bloc’s strict data privacy laws have made it difficult for the social media giant to access this material legally. Stefano Fratta, the global engagement director of Meta’s privacy policy, called for permission to be given, warning that otherwise, Meta’s AI products would not be able to serve European users or understand their world and context the way they could do for other global users.

Meta pointed out that rivals Google and OpenAI had already made use of European data, but promised that it would not use private messages to friends and family, or content from minors in the region.