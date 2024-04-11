Today’s Cache | Apple alerts India and 91 countries of potential spyware; BJP spent over ₹39 crore on Google ads in 2024; Google woos business users with Gemini

April 11, 2024 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

Apple alerts India and 91 countries of potential spyware

A report by The Economic Times on Thursday has shared that Apple is expected to notify users in India and 91 other countries about a potential “mercenary spyware” attack attempt on their devices. The attack, reportedly intends to gain unlawful access to iPhones. Mercenary spyware attacks like Pegasus conducted by the MSO Group are exceptionally rare unlike regular cyber-attacks or consumer malware, a threat notification email by Apple said.

Apple has said in the note that users with their devices will be targeted and attempts will be made to remotely control their iPhones associated with a specific Apple ID. The company has asked users to consider the warning seriously, as these attacks will likely go after certain individuals. The company has updated its support page to give tips to the users who may have been targeted. In last year October, Apple had sent similar notifications to India warning of a state-sponsored attack.

BJP spent over ₹39 crore on Google ads in 2024

India’s ruling party BJP has spent at least ₹39,41,78,750 on around 80,667 political ads online through Google between January 1 and April 11, according to data from Google’s Ads Transparency Center. The top five targeted states, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan, had ₹2 crore spent on each state by the government, as per Google insights. The party spent around ₹3.38 crore on U.P., while Lakshadweep was at the bottom with a little more than ₹5,000 in ad spending. The spending grew from early February till the end of the month and then stabilised, before increasing again in late March.

Most of these ads showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside images of the country’s industrial or tech milestones, with short messages in different languages like Hindi and English, and party symbols. The opposition party, the Indian National Congress (INC) was also a heavy spender on ads, with around ₹8,12,97,750 spent on 736 ads between January and April this year.

Google woos business users with Gemini

At the annual Google Cloud computing conference this week, the company is trying to draw in potential business clients by showcasing their AI model Gemini’s enterprise-focused abilities, while underlining its security. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian showed how Gemini could be used by companies to make ads, generate official content and keep systems safe, and give accurate information supported by Google search results. The hype around Gemini dampened a bit after it created objectionable imagery that was also inaccurate. According to a report by Bloomberg, Kurian said that these issues had been removed now.

Big Tech companies like Google, Microsoft and Meta are all consolidating their internal teams or starting new ones to leverage generative AI technology and push new tools and applications for both enterprise users and individuals.

