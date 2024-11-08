Today’s Cache | Amazon to invest in Italy data centre business; Humanoid robot artwork fetches $1.3 million; Apple gets patent for straps with sensors

Amazon to invest in Italy data centre business

Amazon’s computing unit AWS on Thursday said it planned to invest $1.3 billion in Italy over the next five years in a further expansion of its data centre business in the country. The plan was part of the tech giant’s effort to boost its cloud offer in Europe under which AWS launched its first cloud region in Italy in 2020 with the prospect to invest 2 billion euros by 2029. The investment would support up to 5,500 jobs through 2029 across the AWS data centre supply chain, the company said in a statement.

Jobs will range from construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and jobs within the broader local economy, it added. Reuters first reported in May Amazon Web Service (AWS) was in talks with Rome to invest billions of euros in the expansion of its business in the country. The unit counts luxury carmaker Ferrari and insurer Assicurazioni Generali among its customers in the country, its website showed.

Humanoid robot artwork fetches $1.3 million

A portrait of English mathematician Alan Turing became the first artwork by a humanoid robot to be sold at auction, fetching $1,320,000 on Thursday. The 2.2 metre portrait “A.I. God” by “Ai-Da”, the world’s first ultra-realistic robot artist, smashed pre-sale expectations of $180,000 when it went under the hammer at London auction house Sotheby’s Digital Art Sale. Ai-Da Robot, which uses AI to speak, said: “The key value of my work is its capacity to serve as a catalyst for dialogue about emerging technologies.”

Ai-Da added that a “portrait of pioneer Alan Turing invites viewers to reflect on the god-like nature of AI and computing while considering the ethical and societal implications of these advancements.” The ultra-realistic robot, one of the most advanced in the world, is designed to resemble a human woman with a face, large eyes and a brown wig. Ai-Da is named after Ada Lovelace, and was devised by Aidan Meller.

Apple gets patent for straps with sensors

Apple has reportedly been granted multiple patents including one which could be a major update for the Apple Watch. Spotted by Patently Apple, the patent 12133743 showed that future Apple Watch devices could have sensors embedded into their straps. Titled, “Fabric-based items with stretchable bands,” speaks about a sensor embedded into a stretchable fabric band that can measure blood pressure, respiration rates and electrocardiogram measurements among other things.

The sensors could also be used to “communicate wirelessly with external electronic equipment” which indicates that they could be paired with another Apple device like an iPhone or a MacBook. The patent also mentions that the strap could be used to charge the device. Apple is reportedly working with designer Daniel Podhajny to develop the stretchy fabric for the strap. There’s no news from Apple on the upgrade as the patents have just been granted and it could take a while until the sensors actually materialise.