Today’s Cache | Amazon lays off hundreds of employees; Google plans for a paid AI-powered search engine; Reports of Apple working on personal robots

April 04, 2024 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

Amazon lays off hundreds of employees

Amazon has let go of hundreds of staff members from its cloud service AWS’ sales, marketing and global services division, as well as the physical stores’ technology team. The company attributed this to a need to better streamline parts of the organisation. The latest round of cuts comes after Amazon let go of hundreds across its Prime Video department, healthcare business, and Alexa voice assistant unit. The cuts at Amazon Web Services are likely part of a reorganisation under sales chief Matt Garman, reported The Information outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

While job cuts scarred the tech sector in 2023, they appear to be continuing at large tech companies based in the U.S., even as others focus on bringing employees back to the office to return to a pre-pandemic routine. Over 57,000 workers have been laid off across 229 firms in 2024 so far, per the tracking website Layoffs.fyi.

Google plans for a paid AI-powered search engine

Google is planning to monetise its AI-powered search engine by making some features premium, though how this exactly will be done is still under consideration. One option was adding AI search features to the company’s premium subscription services through which people access the Gemini AI assistant when using Gmail or Docs. In case Google decides to go ahead with such a strategy, it would be a landmark decision for the company that is known for keeping most of its services accessible to all.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Google did confirm that it was “not working on or considering an ad-free search experience” at the moment, even as the company comes under fire for its digital advertising strategies. Microsoft is also infusing its Bing search engine and Copilot services with OpenAI-powered features.

Reports of Apple working on personal robots

Engineers at Apple are working on a robot that can follow people around their homes, reported Bloomberg. The project has not been confirmed or denied by the iPhone-maker on an official basis, but the concept is likely in an early stage and it is not certain whether the project will even move forward or become a real product. Another concept under development is a tabletop device that could use robotics in order to achieve mobility, per the outlet.

The iPhone-maker’s hardware engineering division as well as its AI and machine-learning group are reportedly involved in the project. The news comes just weeks after Apple released its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, along with an approach to the technology that it calls ‘spatial computing.’

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.