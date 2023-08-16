Today’s Cache | Amazon devices leader announces departure; Netflix to bring its games to more devices; OpenAI pushes for content moderation with GPT-4

August 16, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

Amazon devices leader announces departure

The SVP of Devices at Amazon, Dave Limp, announced his plan to depart from the company after almost 14 years with the e-commerce giant. Limp was part of the unit that is credited with the production of the Alexa software as well as gadgets such as the Echo smart speaker, FireTV, and Kindle readers. Limp said he was not leaving due to issues with Amazon’s staff, leadership, or current position in the market. He praised former CEO and founder Jeff Bezos as well as present chief Andy Jassy but expressed that he wanted to move away from the consumer electronics space.

In his own note, Jassy lauded Limp’s innovation and leadership skills, saying that a successor would be named in several weeks. Limp will remain in his role for several more months before officially retiring from Amazon.

Netflix to bring its games to more devices

Streaming giant Netflix is bringing its games such as “Oxenfree” from Night School Studio and “Molehew’s Mining Adventure” to select TVs and computers as it carries out tests to make these games and others playable on more devices. The announcement was made by Netflix Vice President of Games Mike Verdu this week, and the limited beta test covers a small number of users in Canada and the UK over the next few weeks.

Netflix entered the gaming sector as it launched its games on mobile devices late in 2021 for iOS and Android users. Netflix is also working on more games to be released this year. 40 more games are on its list while 70 are being developed by partners and 16 are being developed by the company’s in-house game studios.

OpenAI pushes for content moderation with GPT-4

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI touted its newly released GPT-4 AI model as a possible tool that social media companies could use to handle the energy intensive and often sensitive matter of quickly moderating huge volumes of user content on a daily basis. OpenAI said that its GPT-4 model could make moderation possible in a matter of hours rather than months, and reduce the trauma caused to human moderators who may have to see child abuse material or extremely violent media on social media platforms.

Meta and X (formerly Twitter) worked with moderators across the globe to handle harmful content across languages and time zones. However, mass layoffs at these companies have left them struggling to respond to user complaints and requests for more proactive moderation.

