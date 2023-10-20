Today’s Cache | Amazon defends its Prime product; Remote workers sending wages to North Korea; Meta and TikTok feel EU regulatory heat

October 20, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Amazon defends its Prime product

Amazon wants a U.S. judge to throw out the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit, claiming that the case - which alleged Amazon had deceived Prime customers - was a failure. The company was sued in June by the FTC, which claimed that customers were signed up to Amazon’s premium Prime service without meaning to join and that getting out of this service was extremely challenging. Amazon hit back, claiming that its business had made all the necessary disclosures to customers and that the FTC’s parameters were “unconstitutionally opaque.”

Amazon’s methods of making people sign up for Prime have come under fire in the European Union as well. The e-commerce giant was forced to make its process of cancelling a Prime membership much shorter, so that it required fewer clicks and navigation. The FTC also alleged last month that Amazon violated U.S. antitrust law by stopping merchants from offering lower prices than the company’s own. The Prime lawsuit will be heard in 2025.

Remote workers sending wages to North Korea

Thousands of IT workers who were on contracts with U.S companies have been collecting their wages and sending them to North Korea in order to support the regime’s ballistic missile program, the FBI and Department of Justice confirmed after at least a year of investigation. Millions of dollars have been sent to the country that is widely sanctioned by the U.S., as employees capitalised on the popularity of remote freelancing in the IT sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The employees submitted false IDs to get their jobs and used illegal tactics to make it seem as though they were based in the U.S. when in reality many were stationed in China and Russia. Other workers hacked into their own company’s databases and websites to collect intelligence. A large number of U.S. companies have been targeted by these North Korean workers and especially those which hired freelance IT professionals to work remotely. FBI and DoJ officials urged American employers to interview remote job applicants with their video on, and to better vet potential employees’ information and documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meta and TikTok feel EU regulatory heat

As the EU enforces its new Digital Services Act to protect the members of its 27-member bloc and prevent the spread of disinformation during the Israel-Hamas war, Meta and Tiktok have now been questioned and asked to explain in detail the measures they are putting in place to deal with false, gory, or illegal content related to the ongoing conflict and violence. EU industry chief Thierry Breton warned that social media platforms needed to be ready to instantly address potential videos that showed or purported to show Hamas executing its Israeli hostages, while TikTok has been instructed to make sure child users are not being exposed to graphic content.

Breton criticised X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk over the way the platform handled false and illegal material related to the war. As Musk has monetised the blue tick feature and launched a program to share ad revenue payments, many accounts are sharing viral but unverified footage of human rights atrocities and explosions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT