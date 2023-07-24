Today’s Cache | Altman launches Worldcoin crypto project; Twitter to get new logo; Stellantis, Samsung SDI plan second U.S. battery plant 

July 24, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST

Sam Altman’s crypto project

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, launched Worldcoin crypto project on Monday. The project allows users to create a World ID, which can only be created with an in-person iris scan, using a Worldcoin “orb”, thereby ensuring only real humans can sign up.

The project has 2 million users from its beta period and is now scaling up operations to 35 cities in 20 countries. The project says World IDs will be necessary in the age of generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT and IDs could be used to tell the difference between real people and AI bots online.

Twitter to get new logo

Twitter owner, Elon Musk, said he plans to change the logo of the micro-blogging platform to “X” from the famous bluebird. In a series of posts on Twitter, Musk said he is looking to make the change worldwide as soon as Monday.

Musk’s move to change Twitter’s logo comes as the platform faces new competition from Meta’s new app, Threads, launched earlier this month. The platform is also reeling under the pressure from advertisers having cut back on spending, partly because of changes Musk has made. And, while Musk in April said that advertisers had returned, he did not provide any specifics.

Stellantis, Samsung SDI plan second U.S. battery plant

French-Italian automaker Stellantis and South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI said they plan to open a second joint-venture plant in the U.S. to build electric vehicle batteries, with a target to start production in 2027.

In 2021, Steallantis said it planned to pump $35billion into EV production and software globally through 2025. Stellantis said the second U.S. battery plant will be the sixth to support the company’s goals. The car manufacturer is also building a joint-venture battery plant in Canada with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution.