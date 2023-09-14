Today’s Cache | Alphabet lays off hundreds; Google defends dominance in antitrust trial; European countries wary of iPhone 12 radiation

September 14, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

Alphabet lays off hundreds

Google parent Alphabet has laid off hundreds of employees, making it the first Big Tech firm to do so in this financial quarter. The affected department was the global recruiting team, but Alphabet’s move is not part of a formal round of mass firings, as a major part of the team has been retained. Alphabet trimmed its workforce by around 6% early this year, as it laid off around 12,000 workers.

Other large tech companies such as Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon also let go off thousands of employees, often across multiple rounds due to a slowing post-pandemic economy and global inflation. However, Alphabet will reportedly help its most recently laid off employees find other roles in the company or somewhere else. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recently celebrated Google’s 25th birthday, noting that search would remain the core of the company’s business even as it explores AI technology.

Google defends its dominance in antitrust trial

The U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust case against Google saw the search giant’s former employee Chris Barton answering questions about how phone companies were pushed to offer Google as the default search engine on mobiles and smartphones. However, Google rejected claims that it intentionally hurt competition in the sector and said that it had a better product than its rivals, pointing out that users were free to choose the search engine they wanted.

However, a behavioural economist who testified on behalf of the government pointed out that it was difficult for internet users to change from a default browser like Google to a rival product such as Microsoft’s Bing, noting this was a multi-step process on an Android 12 phone. The trial is expected to last for 10 weeks and another trial will likely take place in case Google is found to have stifled competition in its market.

European countries wary of iPhone 12 radiation

Apple has defended the safety of its products after France’s Agence Nationale des Fréquences (ANFR) regulator instructed Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12 in the country, claiming that it posed risks due to radiation. A Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) rate test on the iPhone 12 showed that human bodies absorbed more radiofrequency energy from these phones than EU standards allowed.

Now, more European countries are studying the French report and considering similar action. Germany and Spain have expressed their concerns, while a Dutch digital watchdog inspector said there was no acute safety risk but that a talk with Apple would be necessary. Apple stressed its product had been internationally certified and said it would defend the safety of the device.