Today’s Cache | Alexa’s AI makeover; Microsoft struggles in the U.K.; India’s smartphone shipments fall 

April 28, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

Alexa’s AI makeover

Amazon is building a more powerful large language model (LLM) than the one underlying its voice-powered offering, Alexa. The new model will reportedly be more powerful with upgraded capability, said CEO Andy Jassy.

The announcement came as Amazon announced its revenue for the first quarter of 2023. The race for AI integration started after Microsoft-backed OpenAI released its ChatGPT chatbot. Since then, tech companies including Google and Meta have released their own versions of AI chatbots, increasing their integrations in products for users.

Microsoft struggles in the U.K.

Microsoft’s charm seems to be fading with the world’s governments with the company facing some of the toughest antitrust scrutiny since co-founder Bill Gates was in charge.

Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard was recently blocked by British regulators. The tech giant’s policy chief responded to the move, calling it a “bad day for Britain” that could make it an unattractive place to do business and warned Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government “it needs to look hard” at the role of its antitrust regulator.

The software giant is hoping for a more favourable rulings in Brussels and back home in the U.S. where the FTC has challenged the multi-billion dollar deal.

India’s smartphone shipments fall

Indian smartphone market recorded its highest-ever drop in Q1 2023, a decline of 19% year-on-year between January and March 2023. This is the third consecutive quarter to witness a decline, with shipments reaching over 31 million units. The slowdown in demand is being attributed to high inventory build-up carried over from 2022, growing customer preference for refurbished phones, and a pessimistic channel view

Brands in the Indian market were also impacted by the shift, with Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus gaining ground, and Xiaomi witnessing a significant decline with a 44% YoY decline in its market share.

