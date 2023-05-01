Today’s Cache | AI to detect genetic disorders; Russia’s ChatGPT competitor; Bluesky woes Twitter influencers

May 01, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

AI to detect genetic disorders

An IIT-Mandi incubated startup has built a cost-effective AI-based medical imaging solution that can potentially revolutionise early detection of respiratory abnormalities, hepatobiliary diseases, and genetic disorders in children.

The platform uses digital and analogue chest X-Ray images and pictures of children, processed by an algorithm that is able to diagnose respiratory abnormalities that have significant mortalities such as tuberculosis and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Researchers claim the developed tools will enable early detection, provide access to specialised health care, reduce cases of misdiagnosis, and address unaffordability for the public at large.

Russia’s ChatGPT competitor

Russia’s largest banking institution announced the release and testing of its AI chatbot Gigachat, the country’s competitor for OpenAI’s ChatGPT. GigaChat is claimed to be able to communicate more intelligently in Russian than in foreign languages and is said to be able to answer questions, hold conversations, and write program code.

This is the second AI chatbot released in Russia since it banned OpenAI’s ChatGPT in the country due to fears of disinformation and criminal use.

Bluesky woes Twitter influencers

Bluesky, a competitor for Twitter saw its most significant spike in users last week. Influencers are moving away from Twitter due to confusion over check marks, subscriptions, and the implementation of several haphazard decisions.

Bluesky, currently in beta, has its origins in Twitter and acts very similarly to. The platform is available to more than 40,000 users with its app having 100 thousand plus downloads on the Google Play Store and 360,000 downloads on iOS.