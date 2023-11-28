November 28, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST

AI threat demands new security design

The director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said that the speed at which AI advancement is happening calls for a change in the design of AI systems, meaning that safeguards must be implemented within them first instead of being patched later. Jen Easterly stated that while it has become usual for tech tools to have vulnerabilities initially which are then spotted and fixed once they’re released to the public, the future maybe too risky to take the same route. Governments have been working in tandem globally to formulate a structure in AI safety as the technology leapfrogs.

Just yesterday, eighteen countries signed an agreement on AI safety led by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre and the US’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency together. Earlier this month, prominent AI companies have agreed to cooperate with governments to test new AI models before they are released to help prevent against potential dangers of AI.

Musk visits Israel after accusations of antisemitism on X

As accusations of antisemitism around social media platform X grow, Elon Musk visited Israel and toured a kibbutz attacked by Hamas militants and met with top leaders like the Israeli President and Prime Minister. The Tesla CEO and Netanyahu visited homes of victims that had been destroyed. Musk streamed a conversation with Netanyahu on X saying it was “jarring” to see the scene of the massacre. While Musk’s talk with Netanyahu did not mention X’s role in the ongoing conflict, Israeli President Isaac Herzog confronted Musk saying his platform had a “huge reservoir of hatred, hatred of Jews and antisemitism.

This montth, a bunch of brands like Disney and IBM have decided to stop advertising on X this month since reports emerged about X’s pro-Nazi content.

Tesla beats claim of firing workers during unionisation

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has dismissed claims that Tesla illegally fired factory workers in New York to end union organising. Workers United, the union seeking to organise workers at Tesla’s gigafactory in Buffalo, New York had filed the claim that workers had been fired to prevent unionisation but the board found that this was dozen firings had happened due to performance issues. However, the NLRB found truth to other claims that Tesla had an unlawful rule on acceptable use of technology in the workplace and illegally solicited grievances from employees in response to unionisation.