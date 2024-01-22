Today’s Cache | AI-powered Rabbit r1 challenges smartphones; young chipmakers to take on Big Tech giants; Microsoft leaders’ emails breached by Russia-backed hackers

January 22, 2024 02:49 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

AI-powered Rabbit r1 challenges smartphones

Much of 2023’s AI boom was focused on large language models (LLMs) and software such as chatbots, apps, and AI integrations. However, at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Rabbit Inc. revealed the Rabbit r1 hardware product. The handheld device powered by AI can help out with tasks commonly carried out on a smartphone, such as booking taxi rides, reserving hotel rooms, and coming up with recipes.

Priced at $199, the Rabbit r1 seems to be angling to rival smartphones and their digital assistant capabilities. Rather than predicting what users may do next, the Rabbit r1 works by mimicking the way people use their smartphones. However, the Rabbit r1 is limited to voice commands, which may hold back those who prefer privacy and texting.

Young chipmakers to take on Big Tech giants

Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Tesla have large supplies of Nvidia graphic processing units (GPUs) as they race to push out AI-powered services and products. With Nvidia dominating the GPU sector even as Big Tech giants such as Meta and Microsoft look to produce custom AI chips, young chipmakers face a challenging environment as they try to break in.

These upstart companies cannot just build better chips, but also have to compete by providing partnership perks, toolkits, developer engagement, and research citations. At the same time, the AI sector is flourishing and companies are always looking for innovative startups that provide tailored solutions for more unique use cases.

Microsoft leaders’ emails breached by Russia-backed hackers

Microsoft has said that the email accounts of some senior leaders as well as employees from the legal and cybersecurity teams were breached by Russia state-backed hackers. The hack was discovered on January 12 and Microsoft said it removed the exploiters’ access a day later.

The disclosure comes after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made it mandatory for publicly traded companies to reveal such incidents, for safety reasons. Microsoft said the team behind the latest hack was the same as the one responsible for the SolarWinds security breach. The company insisted that only a small percentage of accounts were accessed.