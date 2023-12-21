December 21, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

AI image tools trained on photos of child abuse

The Stanford Internet Observatory has found more than 3,200 images of suspected child abuse in the LAION database for both images and captions that has been used to train popular AI image generators like Stable Diffusion. Stanford researchers worked with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection and other anti-abuse groups to look for the illegal material and report the original images to law enforcement. Immediately after the report, LAION stated it would temporarily remove its datasets.

While LAION is a massive, non-profit index with 5.8 billion images, the research found that it was likely to have affected AI image generating tools to produce harmful output. Particularly an older version of the Stable Diffusion tool which is still integrated into several applications generates the greatest number of explicit images the report stated. LAION said it is working on building “rigorous filters” to detect and remove illegal content and is improving these filters. OpenAI, which is behind AI image generator DALL.E and ChatGPT has said that they do not use LAION’s dataset.

Pulitzer-winning authors join OpenAI copyright case

A new group of 11 writers including Pulitzer Prize winners Taylor Branch, Stacy Schiff and Kai Bird who co-wrote the J. Robert Oppenheimer biography “American Prometheus” have all joined the lawsuit in the Manhattan federal court against OpenAI and Microsoft. The companies have been accused of using copyright content illegally to train OpenAI’s GPT-models. Authors like John Grisham, George R.R. Martin and Jonathan Franzen have also spoken up against the use of their work without permission.

The lawsuit says that while OpenAI did scrape their material without intimation, Microsoft was also “deeply involved” in the process and should be named in the lawsuit. The authors have asked the court for an unspecified amount of money in monetary damages and an order that asks the company to stop further use of their work.

EU targets Pornhub, XVideos under new rules

Yesterday, the EU added three adult content companies Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos to its list of firms subject to strict regulations under its new online content rules. Formed under the Digital Services Act or DSA, the rules require companies to conduct risk management, undergo external and independent audits and share data with researchers.

In April, the EU had placed some subsidiaries of Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft and Alibaba among the companies under the DSA rule. The companies are chosen on the basis of the user numbers as well as information from third party or alternative sources. The changes have been made keeping in mind that the EU is now prioritising a safer environment for children online.