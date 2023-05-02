Today’s Cache | AI Godfather leaves Google; Twitter glitches strike again; IBM plans to trade humans for AI

May 02, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST

‘AI Godfather’ leaves Google

An academic and former Google employee known as the ‘Godfather of AI’ thanks to his work on deep learning and neural networks has quit the Big Tech company in order to warn the public about the dangers of AI technology as it advances.

75-year-old Geoffrey Hinton criticised tech companies that were locked in a race to release AI offerings as quickly as possible. He further warned about the risk of AI-generated media like texts and images duping internet users. The academic also urged people to think about the risks of late AI regulation, AI taking over jobs, and autonomous robots on battlefields.

Twitter glitches strike again

Many Twitter users on desktop have been logged out of their accounts, while others found out ways to bring back their legacy blue ticks on the platform.

In the latest set of glitches to hit Twitter, users complained that they could not log back in via desktop, despite multiple attempts. Additionally, legacy verified users whose free blue ticks were taken away last month brought them back for a few minutes by making a change to their Twitter bio. The legacy blue tick would then return for a few minutes before periodically disappearing.

IBM plans to trade humans for AI

The International Business Machines Corp. might look at slowing down or stopping hiring for roles as it believes around 7,800 company roles could be performed with the help of artificial intelligence instead of human workers.

CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg that the company plans to slow down or even entirely freeze the pace at which it hires employees in departments such as human resources. He also believed that 30% of roles that did not face customers could be handled by AI within five years.