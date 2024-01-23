January 23, 2024 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

AI generated robocall impersonates Biden

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said it is investigating reports of an apparent AI-generated robocall mimicking U.S. President Joe Biden’s voice to discourage voters in the state from coming to the polls during primary elections. The recording reviewed by AP generated a voice similar to Biden’s and uses phrases often used the president. The recording tells the listeners to “save your vote for the November election”.

It is not known who is behind the calls or how many people received the call, though the recording showed up to recipients as coming from the personal cellphone number of Kathy Sullivan, a former state Democratic Party chair. The apparent attempt at voter suppression using rapidly advancing generative AI technology is one example of what experts warn will make 2024 a year of unprecedented election disinformation around the world.

Insta, Facebook users to get more choices under DMA

Instagram and Facebook users in Europe will be offered more choices on how they consume Meta Platforms’ services to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Meta is the latest of the social media networks to conform to the DMA after Google outlines efforts to comply with the new EU technology rules, that could hurt revenues for some companies.

Under the DMA, which all Big Tech firms including Meta must comply with by March 7, companies are obligated to treat their own services and products like they do rivals’.

Rabbit’s R1 partners with Perplexity AI

The breakout star from the Consumer Electronics Conference 2024, Rabbit’s pocket-sized AI gadget R1, has announced a partnership with Perplexity AI. Under the partnership, the LLM-powered search startup will connect its “conversational AI-powered answer engine” to the R1 for free. The first 100,000 R1 buyers can avail a year of the Perplexity Pro subscription, which costs $200, at no charge.

A couple of weeks ago, Perplexity AI raised $73.6 million in a funding round led by Databricks Ventures, former Twitter VP Elad Gil, Nvidia and Jeff Bezos. The company had promised to take on search engine giant Google.