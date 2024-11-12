Today’s Cache | AI developers seek to enhances models; Amazon developing smart eyeglasses for drivers; FTX sues Binance, its former CEO 

AI developers seek to enhances models

Artificial intelligence companies like OpenAI are seeking to overcome unexpected delays and challenges in the pursuit of ever-bigger large language models by developing training techniques that use more human-like ways for algorithms to “think”. The new training techniques include “test-time compute,” a technique that enhances existing AI models during the so-called “inference” phase. Other top AI labs like Google, xAI Anthropic and DeepMind are also reportedly working on their own versions of the technique.

Implications of these new techniques could reshape the AI arms race and fuel demand for resources like Nvidia’s AI chips where the company currently dominates. However, with inference, the company could face stiffer competition in the market.

Amazon developing smart eyeglasses for drivers

Amazon is developing smart eyeglasses for its delivery drivers to guide them to, around and within buildings, as it tries to smooth the final stretch of an order’s journey to a customer’s home. The glasses are expected to free drivers from using handheld Global Positioning System devices, allowing them to carry more packages.

However, the development of Amazon’s delivery glasses could be shelved or delayed indefinitely if they do not work as envisioned, or for financial or other reasons, even if they do work, they may take years to perfect.

FTX sues Binance, its former CEO

Collapsed cryptocurrency company FTX is suing Binance and its former CEO Changpeng Zhao, alleging that $1.8 billion was “fraudulently transferred” by FTX management to Binance and its executives. The lawsuit relates to Binance’s sale of its own stake in Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, which it acquired in 2019 but then negotiated to sell back to FTX in July 2021.

FTX was one of the largest cryptocurrency firms in the world before it collapsed in late 2022 and its founder Bankman-Fried was sentenced in March this year to 25 years in prison for stealing $8 billion from customers. He has appealed the conviction.