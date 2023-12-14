December 14, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

AI deepfakes flood social media in Asia

Recently, Asia saw the dangerous impact of realistic deepfakes after morphed content with a Bollywood actress, Bangladeshi politician in a bikini and a young Pakistani woman with a man, were released. The two videos and one image had a lasting impact. Last month, the 18-year-old Pakistani woman was allegedly shot dead by her father and uncle in a case of honour killing after the image went viral.

The popularity and easy access to generative AI image tools like DALL.E, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney has made deepfakes more realistic than ever before leaving women at a great risk. Tech experts have said that more than 90% deepfakes are pornographic and of women. The issue is exacerbated in South East Asian countries like ours where harassing women online and abuse is often not dealt with legally. While tech companies are taking action to mark AI-generated content, countries like India have promised to take preventative action against deepfakes.

Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles in U.S.

Tesla has been ordered to recall nearly all of their vehicles sold in the U.S. which is nearly 2 million of them to update the software and fix a glitch that will help drivers focus more with the vehicle in autopilot mode. A two-year investigation has come to a close with documents revealing that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that warnings and alerts shown to drivers will be increased and the autopilot mode will be limited.

Tesla came under the spotlight after a series of accidents have been reported with the vehicles in autopilot mode. Some of these crashes were deadly. Despite the update, experts have said that the core issue of Tesla’s autopilot being unable to spot and stop for obstacles, still remains unresolved.

Apple requires U.S. court orders to access push notification data

An update in Apple policy showed that the Cupertino-headquartered company will now require U.S. law enforcement agencies to get court orders to access the customer information from its push notifications. Apple sends its push notifications to alert users about breaking news, weather changes, incoming messages and other content. These notifications can reveal details about the user.

The privacy addition has come into place after news last week that foreign governmental agencies were demanding push notification data from both Apple and Google. In the case of foreign governmental bodies, there will obviously be international norms plus other “applicable laws, which vary by region” that have to be followed. Google already has a similar rule for itself.