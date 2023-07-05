Why does observing gravitational waves matter? 

July 05, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

Last week, scientists revealed evidence that the universe is constantly flooded with low-frequency gravitational waves, unlocking new avenues to expand our knowledge of the universe.

Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity also predicted the existence of gravitational waves more than a century ago, but the phenomenon was only directly observed in 2016.

What are gravitational waves?

We can define gravitational waves as “ripples” in space-time. Think of it as tiny waves on a lake – the surface seems smooth, but the waves are visible only when you get close to it.

In 2016, scientists working with the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) announced that they had detected signals of gravitational waves emanating from two merging black holes, 1.3 billion light years away. Although indirect evidence of the existence of gravitational waves had been discovered from the decaying orbital period of objects called binary pulsars by Russel Hulse and Joseph Taylor in 1974, its direct detection proved difficult until LIGO became operational in 2015.

India’s Giant Metre wave Radio Telescope (GMRT) was one of the six large telescopes worldwide involved in collecting data that led to the recent discovery.

Why is the discovery important?

Observing the information carried by gravitational waves can allow scientists and researchers to analyse parts of the universe that are practically impossible to see in any other way.

Historically, scientists have used electromagnetic radiation in the form of visible light, X-rays, microwaves, ultraviolet light, etc., to study the universe. Gravitational waves function very differently from electromagnetic radiation. Cosmic events, like black holes or neutron stars colliding, generate large amounts of energy as well as gravitational waves. Such events are hard to view in certain wavelengths, but can be studied using information available from analysing gravitational waves.

According to the LIGO official website, gravitational waves can be used to “listen” to the universe, where one would use ears as the primary sensory organ. On the other hand, viewing the cosmos using electromagnetic radiation is like using the “eyes”. “Ear enables you to learn things about the universe that you would never have gleaned from light,” it says.

Black holes, specifically, are places in space with a gravity pull so strong that even light cannot get away from them. Since it does not reflect light, it is impossible to observe directly using traditional electromagnetic radiation.

Scientists believe that black holes possibly began to form shortly after the universe was born. Hence, studying them can reveal important information about their effects on the universe, especially when it was very young. Researchers are hopeful that “listening” to gravitational waves, can help us understand the creation and evolution of the universe.

From the Science pages

Crowdsourced data help identify flooded areas instantly

Question Corner

Has the search for extraterrestrial life in our solar system shown any promise? Find out here.

Flora & Fauna