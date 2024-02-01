Where is the Jerezo crater?

February 01, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

The Jezero Crater is located on Mars and was formed by an ancient meteor impact just north of the Martian equator. It once harboured a vast lake and river delta. Over aeons, sediment deposition and erosion within the crater shaped the geologic formations visible on the region.

The Jezero Crater is important as it was chosen as the landing site for the Perseverance rover, the large, robotic vehicle launched by NASA to explore the surface of Mars. It is believed that the area surrounding the crater was once flooded with water and home to an ancient river delta. The Jezero crater was chosen as a landing site for the rover after screening more than 60 candidate locations on the Red Planet, following an intense five-year study of several potential sites.

The crater is 28 miles (45 kilometers) wide, ad situated on the western edge of a flat plain called Isidis Planitia, which lies just north of the Martian equator. The landing site is about 2,300 miles (3,700 kilometers) from where the Perseverance predecessor, Curiosity, landed in the Gale Crater.

According to an explainer on the NASA website, Jezero Crater tells a tale of how the Martian surface has alternated between wet and dry epochs. More than 3.5 billion years ago, river channels spilled over the crater wall and created a lake. Scientists see evidence that water carried clay minerals from the surrounding area into the crater lake. Conceivably, microbial life could have lived in Jezero during one or more of these wet times. If so, signs of their remains might be found in a lake-bed or shoreline sediments. Scientists will study how the region formed and evolved, seek signs of past life, and collect samples of Mars rock and soil that might preserve these signs.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Science pages

Question Corner

Flora and fauna

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.