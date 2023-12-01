ADVERTISEMENT

What is the Oh-My-God particle?
Premium

December 01, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy

In 1991, the University of Utah Fly’s Eye experiment detected the highest-energy cosmic ray ever observed. The energy levels reported left astrophysicists astounded as nothing in the Milky Way had the power to produce it, and the particle had more energy than was theoretically possible for cosmic rays travelling to Earth from other galaxies. Image for Representation. | Photo Credit: AP

No, this doesn’t refer to a spin-off from a Bollywood movie but the first of its kind. In 1991, the University of Utah Fly’s Eye experiment detected the highest-energy cosmic ray ever observed. The energy levels reported left astrophysicists astounded as nothing in the Milky Way had the power to produce it, and the particle had more energy than was theoretically possible for cosmic rays travelling to Earth from other galaxies. In other words, the laws of physics suggest that such a particle should not exist and yet, the readings say so. That’s why astrophysicists have set aside normal naming conventions and given it an outlandish name.

Since that year, more than 30 ultra-high-energy cosmic rays, but none have come close to Oh-My-God-level energy. We also do not know where they originate and how far they are able to travel.

On May 27, 2021, the Telescope Array experiment, whose earlier avatar had detected OMG detected the second-highest extreme-energy cosmic ray. The results were reported last month in the journal Science. Again the origins are mysterious. Its direction of arrival appeared to be from the Local Void, an empty area of space bordering the Milky Way galaxy. The researchers have named it the Amaterasu particle after the sun goddess in Japanese mythology. The Oh-My-God and the Amaterasu particles were detected using different observation techniques, confirming that while rare, these ultra-high energy events are real. For particles with such energy to be detected on Earth means they could be from black holes, at least 100 million light years away from earth, or active galactic nuclei.

From the Science Pages

What are fibre optic cables and how do they work? | Explained
Eight months on, States wait for 3HP TB preventive drug
ISRO chose to land Chandrayaan in moon’s south pole region for water molecules: Veeramuthuvel

Question Corner

How do animals get their stripes and spots? Find out here.

Flora and fauna

Scientists identify new dinosaur species from footprints in Brazil
Planting ‘koala corridors’ to save Australia’s endangered marsupial
Plants warn each other of danger, and now we can watch them
Members of Perur Lake Forum document bird population at an urban wetland for six years
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

science (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US