What is the Oh-My-God particle?

December 01, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

No, this doesn’t refer to a spin-off from a Bollywood movie but the first of its kind. In 1991, the University of Utah Fly’s Eye experiment detected the highest-energy cosmic ray ever observed. The energy levels reported left astrophysicists astounded as nothing in the Milky Way had the power to produce it, and the particle had more energy than was theoretically possible for cosmic rays travelling to Earth from other galaxies. In other words, the laws of physics suggest that such a particle should not exist and yet, the readings say so. That’s why astrophysicists have set aside normal naming conventions and given it an outlandish name.

Since that year, more than 30 ultra-high-energy cosmic rays, but none have come close to Oh-My-God-level energy. We also do not know where they originate and how far they are able to travel.

On May 27, 2021, the Telescope Array experiment, whose earlier avatar had detected OMG detected the second-highest extreme-energy cosmic ray. The results were reported last month in the journal Science. Again the origins are mysterious. Its direction of arrival appeared to be from the Local Void, an empty area of space bordering the Milky Way galaxy. The researchers have named it the Amaterasu particle after the sun goddess in Japanese mythology. The Oh-My-God and the Amaterasu particles were detected using different observation techniques, confirming that while rare, these ultra-high energy events are real. For particles with such energy to be detected on Earth means they could be from black holes, at least 100 million light years away from earth, or active galactic nuclei.

