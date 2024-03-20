GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What is the Nocebo effect?

March 20, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu

A strange concept exists in the world of medicine: the nocebo effect. Often called the ‘evil twin’ of the placebo effect, the nocebo effect is the phenomenon whereby a person develops negative outcomes or side effects while using a drug or a therapy because they believe it may occur.

Simply put, a person will experience harmful effects because, whether consciously or unconsciously, they are anticipating them. The word ‘nocebo’ comes from the Latin ‘to harm’.

If it sounds made-up, there is actual proof of it happening with the vaccines that were produced to protect people against severe COVID-19.

In a 2022 study published in JAMA Network, scientists in the U.S. reviewed data from 12 clinical trials and reported that 76% of all common adverse reactions after the first dose and nearly 52% of all common adverse reactions after receiving an inactive saline solution were due to the nocebo effect rather than actual side effects.

The finding suggested that a big chunk of mild side-effects – including headaches, short-term fatigue, and arm pain – that all participants of the study experienced were not due to the vaccines but rather a nocebo response, including anxiety or even attributing other symptoms mistakenly. 

This study focused on mild side effects and not severe ones like clotting or heart inflammation, which the vaccines were originally designed to prevent.

Studies of the nocebo effect are fairly new but have been garnering more attention from the scientific community. In fact, a group of scientists, led by Charlotte Blease, a researcher at the Department of Women’s and Children’s Health at Uppsala University, recently published a book entitled ‘The Nocebo Effect: When Words Make You Sick’, discussing it in detail.

“I think it’s the idea that words really matter,” Dr Blease said in a press release. “It’s fascinating that how we communicate can affect the outcome.”

From Science Pages

Anthropocene epoch declaration unlikely soon, but the idea lives on
Scientists build a camera to ‘show’ how animals see moving things
AlphaGeometry and the threat of AI’s takeover of mathematics

Question Corner

Why do medium-sized land animals like cheetahs tend to be fastest? Find out here.

Flora and Fauna

Vietnam’s ‘rice bowl’ about to crack as saltwater levels rise
Why did menopause evolve? New study of whales gives some clues
Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife
Pied avocets keep their ‘promise’ and how!

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.