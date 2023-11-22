HamberMenu
What is the Mars solar conjunction?
Premium

November 22, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Priyali Prakash

Every two years, Mars is obscured from the earth’s view for approximately two weeks as it hides behind the sun. This phenomenon, called Mars solar conjunction, occurs when the red planet is within two degrees of the sun in the sky as it makes a close approach to the star. During solar conjunction, Mars becomes unobservable from the earth due to the strong glare of the sun. Since the earth and Mars orbit the sun at different speeds, the phenomenon occurs roughly once every 25 months. 

We are currently in the period of Mars solar conjunction for 2023. 

The conjunction has strong implications for communication between the earth and Mars. The sun’s overwhelming radio frequency emission makes reliable communication between the planets impossible, forcing rovers like Curiosity and Perseverance on the red planet to be on their own till the conjunction subsides. Mission controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory do not send any new signals to Mars during solar conjunction. 

“NASA will hold off sending commands to its Mars fleet for two weeks, from November 11 to 25, while earth and the red planet are on opposite sides of the Sun...The missions pause because hot, ionised gas expelled from the Sun’s corona could potentially corrupt radio signals sent from Earth to NASA’s Mars spacecraft, leading to unexpected behaviours,” the U.S. space agency said in a statement. 

During the conjunction, certain instruments (like the Mars Orbiter Camera of the Mars Global Surveyor for example) are also turned off and spacecraft are often set into a “safe mode”, limiting or halting non-essential activities. These measures aim to ensure the integrity of critical systems and data, acknowledging the inherent limitations imposed by the sun’s interference during the event. 

science (general) / science (general) / astronomy

