What is super melanin?

November 10, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

Melanin is the pigment in the skin that reacts to sunlight and protects us from ultraviolet radiation. The degree of melanin and its distribution in the body determines the colour of one’s skin, hair and even irises. Melanin is natural but scientists report having manufactured synthetic or ‘super’ melanin. This synthetic melanin, mimicking the natural melanin in human skin, can be applied topically to injured skin, where it accelerates wound healing.

When applied in a cream, the synthetic melanin can protect skin from sun exposure and heals skin injured by sun damage or chemical burns. The technology works by scavenging free radicals, which are produced by injured skin such as a sunburn. Left unchecked, free radical activity damages cells and ultimately may result in skin ageing and skin cancer.

To be sure, natural melanin also naturally scavenges free radicals in response to damaging environmental pollution from industrial sources and automobile exhaust fumes. However, synthetic melanin is capable of scavenging more radicals per gram compared to human melanin. It is also biocompatible, degradable, non-toxic and clear when rubbed onto the skin. Once applied to the skin, the melanin sits on the surface and is not absorbed into the layers below, say the scientists associated with the exercise.

