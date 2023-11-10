HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What is super melanin?
Premium

November 10, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy

Melanin is the pigment in the skin that reacts to sunlight and protects us from ultraviolet radiation. The degree of melanin and its distribution in the body determines the colour of one’s skin, hair and even irises. Melanin is natural but scientists report having manufactured synthetic or ‘super’ melanin. This synthetic melanin, mimicking the natural melanin in human skin, can be applied topically to injured skin, where it accelerates wound healing.

When applied in a cream, the synthetic melanin can protect skin from sun exposure and heals skin injured by sun damage or chemical burns. The technology works by scavenging free radicals, which are produced by injured skin such as a sunburn. Left unchecked, free radical activity damages cells and ultimately may result in skin ageing and skin cancer.

To be sure, natural melanin also naturally scavenges free radicals in response to damaging environmental pollution from industrial sources and automobile exhaust fumes. However, synthetic melanin is capable of scavenging more radicals per gram compared to human melanin. It is also biocompatible, degradable, non-toxic and clear when rubbed onto the skin. Once applied to the skin, the melanin sits on the surface and is not absorbed into the layers below, say the scientists associated with the exercise.

From the Science Pages

The Zika genome and insights in the era of emerging outbreaks
How is electricity transmitted?
Oldest black hole discovered dating back to 470 million years after the Big Bang

Question Corner

Can light make water evaporate without heat? Find out here.

Flora and fauna

Birdwatching: Birders of Visakhapatnam gear up to document winter visitors
Invasive species could reap benefits from extreme weather
CMFRI’s research on coral reefs gets national recognition
Explained: What the law says about owning wildlife artefacts
Related Topics

science (general) / science (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.