What is Pine’s demon?

August 23, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Electrons are charged particles orbiting an atom’s nucleus and can combine with each other to form different states of matter. With enough energy, the electrons can even form composite particles called plasmons with a new charge and mass, determined by the underlying electric interactions. This however makes them so heavy and big that the energy available at room temperature is insufficient.

In 1956, theoretical physicist David Pines argued that if a solid has electrons in more than one energy band, as many metals do, their respective plasmons can combine in an out-of-phase pattern to form a new plasmon that is massless and neutral: a ‘demon.’ As demons are massless, they can form with any energy, exist in a range of temperatures and significantly influence the behaviour of multi-band metals.

Being electrically neutral and massless, they do not leave a trace in standard condensed matter experiments, as they don’t even interact with light. Due to this Pine’s demon was never experimentally observed.

However, scientists at Kyoto University, Japan, who were studying strontium-ruthenate for an unrelated reason, reported recently in the journal Nature of having observed the elusive demons. On synthesizing high-quality samples of the metal they found something unusual: an electronic mode with no mass. Extensive calculations revealed a particle consisting of two electron bands oscillating out-of-phase with nearly equal magnitude, just like Pines described. To the scientists, this was an instance of chancing upon a significant discovery without actually looking for it.

