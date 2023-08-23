HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What is Pine’s demon?

August 23, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Jacob P Koshy

Electrons are charged particles orbiting an atom’s nucleus and can combine with each other to form different states of matter. With enough energy, the electrons can even form composite particles called plasmons with a new charge and mass, determined by the underlying electric interactions. This however makes them so heavy and big that the energy available at room temperature is insufficient.

In 1956, theoretical physicist David Pines argued that if a solid has electrons in more than one energy band, as many metals do, their respective plasmons can combine in an out-of-phase pattern to form a new plasmon that is massless and neutral: a ‘demon.’ As demons are massless, they can form with any energy, exist in a range of temperatures and significantly influence the behaviour of multi-band metals.

Being electrically neutral and massless, they do not leave a trace in standard condensed matter experiments, as they don’t even interact with light. Due to this Pine’s demon was never experimentally observed.

However, scientists at Kyoto University, Japan, who were studying strontium-ruthenate for an unrelated reason, reported recently in the journal Nature of having observed the elusive demons. On synthesizing high-quality samples of the metal they found something unusual: an electronic mode with no mass. Extensive calculations revealed a particle consisting of two electron bands oscillating out-of-phase with nearly equal magnitude, just like Pines described. To the scientists, this was an instance of chancing upon a significant discovery without actually looking for it.

From the Science Pages

Warming-induced glacier retreat could create novel ecosystems
A trial to test a new path for preventing Alzheimer’s
The world of sugar

Question Corner

Is it possible to remove microplastics from water? Find out here.

Flora and Fauna

Sun bears appear so human-like they are mistaken for people in suits – experts explain 
How the deadliest virus in human history paved the way for new cures
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Elephants
Flying fox bats for vigilance while roosting

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.