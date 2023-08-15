HamberMenu
What is Leidenfrost effect?
Premium

August 15, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

Priyali Prakash

If you watch cooking videos on social media frequently, chances are that you may have come across tutorials to treat your stainless-steel cooking utensils to imitate the behaviour of their non-stick counterparts. 

While this step is often called the “water test” in such videos, the driving principle here is the Leidenfrost effect.

What is it? 

The Leidenfrost effect is a phenomenon where the bottom layer of a liquid, when added to a surface that is hotter than its boiling point, instantly vaporises and forms an insulating layer around the rest of the liquid, protecting it from boiling rapidly. The vapour layer is extremely thin but enough to keep the liquid just below its boiling point since it decreases the heat transfer from the surface to the liquid. 

When water is added to a sufficiently hot metal pan, it scuttles around instead of immediately evaporating, even though the temperature of the pan is much higher than the boiling point of water. Since the thermal conductivity of steam is much lower than the metal pan, water in this case evaporates slower than it otherwise would. This is an everyday depiction of the Leidenfrost effect. 

The temperature of the pan has to be at or above the Leidenfrost point – which corresponds to the minimal heat flux or the lowest amount of heat that can be transferred from the hotter to the colder body in consideration – for this effect to come into play.  

If the heat flux drops below the Leidenfrost point, the vapour layer will collapse. 

Who is the phenomenon named after? 

Johann Gottlob Leidenfrost was a German doctor who is credited with having first described the Leidenfrost effect. 

Dr. Leidenfrost published his work De Aquae Communis Nonnullis Qualitatibus Tractatus, (or A Tract About Some Qualities of Common Water in English), in 1756, in which he described the phenomenon, which was eventually named after him. 

