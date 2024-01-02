What is ISRO’s XPoSat mission? 

January 02, 2024 05:17 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on January 1 launched its X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) on board a PSLV rocket on its C58 mission. The launch made India only the second country in the world to have a space observatory to study X-ray polarisation. The U.S.’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), launched in 2021, is the only other space-based X-ray polarimetry mission.

Polarimetry is the study of the polarisation of electromagnetic radiation. X-rays are electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is 0.01-10 nanometres, corresponding to energies of 100 eV to 100 keV (eV stands for electron-volt, a unit of energy).

Electromagnetic radiation has an electric field and a magnetic field that vibrate perpendicular to each other. The polarisation of electromagnetic radiation refers to the orientation of these two fields.

The XPoSat mission carries two payloads.

The Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays, or POLIX, payload will measure the degree and angle of polarisation in the X-ray energy range of 8-30 keV. It is expected to observe around 50 astronomical sources of different categories during the length of the mission. It has been developed by the Raman Research Institute (RRI), Bengaluru, together with U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru.

The X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing, or XSPECT, payload will yield spectroscopic information of X-rays in the 0.8-15 keV energy range. It has been developed by the Space Astronomy Group of URSC.

XPoSat is well-poised to study intense X-ray emissions like those from neutron stars, pulsars, magnetars, and the neighbourhood of black holes. According to ISRO, analysing X-ray polarisation can also shed light on the mass and the spin of growing black holes, the arrangement of emission sources in the sky, and their local properties.

As such, the data collected by the payloads is expected to help provide a clearer view of these enigmatic objects, which played important roles in the evolution of our universe.

The XPoSat mission is designated to observe the cosmos in a 650-km high circular orbit around the earth. It has a mission lifetime of at least five years.

