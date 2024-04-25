What is Ichthyotitan?

April 25, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

When a huge jawbone nearly two metres long was discovered by a 11-year girl and her father in the United Kingdom in 2020, it wasn’t immediately apparent that this was probably the last species of icthyotitan.

An icthyosaur is a type of pre-historic marine reptile that lived about 220 million years. Icthyosaurs span a wide range of species within this genus but this particular animal, based on its fossil bones alone, was likely to have been be about 25 metres, or about the size of a modern-day blue whale. The animal looks like a cross between a dolphin and a shark and has a long jawbone.

The team of researchers that has discovered the new genus and species have called it, Ichthyotitan severnensis, meaning “giant fish lizard of the Severn.”

The bones are around 202 million years old, dating to the end of the Triassic Period in a time known as the Rhaetian. During this time, the gigantic ichthyosaurs swam the seas while the dinosaurs walked on land. It was however the last days of this monster -- as a cataclysmic event known as the Late Triassic global mass extinction event occurred. After this time, giant ichthyosaurs go extinct and the newly discovered bones represent the very last of their kind.

From the Science pages

Flora and fauna