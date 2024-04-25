GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

What is Ichthyotitan?

April 25, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy

When a huge jawbone nearly two metres long was discovered by a 11-year girl and her father in the United Kingdom in 2020, it wasn’t immediately apparent that this was probably the last species of icthyotitan.

An icthyosaur is a type of pre-historic marine reptile that lived about 220 million years. Icthyosaurs span a wide range of species within this genus but this particular animal, based on its fossil bones alone, was likely to have been be about 25 metres, or about the size of a modern-day blue whale. The animal looks like a cross between a dolphin and a shark and has a long jawbone.

The team of researchers that has discovered the new genus and species have called it, Ichthyotitan severnensis, meaning “giant fish lizard of the Severn.”

The bones are around 202 million years old, dating to the end of the Triassic Period in a time known as the Rhaetian. During this time, the gigantic ichthyosaurs swam the seas while the dinosaurs walked on land. It was however the last days of this monster -- as a cataclysmic event known as the Late Triassic global mass extinction event occurred. After this time, giant ichthyosaurs go extinct and the newly discovered bones represent the very last of their kind.

From the Science pages

What are antihistamines?
The ‘genomic accordion’ mpox viruses use to evolve, infect humans
The tools helping scientists up the rate at which they find new drugs

Flora and fauna

Fossils of massive prehistoric snake found in lignite mine in Gujarat
What are the new Green Credit Programme rules?
How can small-scale farmers benefit from trees on farms?
A serendipitous discovery that led to identification of a new species of garden balsam in Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.