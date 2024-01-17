What is Gold Hydrogen?

January 17, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

As the world intensifies its focus on sustainable energy, researchers are exploring innovative alternatives to traditional fossil fuels. One promising avenue is ‘gold hydrogen’. Unlike conventional hydrogen production methods, gold hydrogen offers a unique and potentially abundant source of clean energy.

The current landscape of hydrogen production includes “grey” hydrogen, derived from natural gas and emits carbon. The transition to more sustainable options involves developing “blue” hydrogen, where carbon emissions are captured and stored. This represents a short-term solution for cleaner hydrogen production.

In the future, researchers have envisioned a shift to “green” hydrogen, produced by electrolysis using ‘excess’ electricity from renewable sources. While currently more expensive than blue hydrogen, green hydrogen is gaining traction as governments worldwide incentivise its adoption. Additionally, “pink” hydrogen is generated with nuclear energy.

A new addition to this spectrum is gold hydrogen, also known as white hydrogen. It refers to naturally occurring hydrogen found underground, akin to oil and natural gas. Geologists have identified significant reserves of such gold hydrogen in various locations, such as the Lorraine coal basin in north-eastern France, which contains an estimated 250 million tonnes of the gas.

The discovery of smaller gold hydrogen reservoirs in Spain, across Europe, and in countries like Mali, Namibia, Brazil, and the U.S. has suggested that this resource could be available worldwide.

Hydrogen is abundant in the universe, but on earth it is found in relatively small amounts. It exists primarily in the form of water (H2O), hydrocarbons, and in trace amounts in the atmosphere.

The most common way hydrogen is produced naturally is called diagenesis. This is a water-rock interaction where hydrogen is released from water by oxidation. For example, when ferrous iron (Fe2+) comes into contact with water, it oxidises into ferric iron (Fe3+) and releases H2. This process can occur for other metals too, such as magnesium.

Radiolysis is another process whereby H2 is released from water by ionising radiation. Friction on fault planes and the activity of certain bacteria also help release hydrogen, albeit in quantities much smaller than due to diagenesis and radiolysis.

In all these cases, the hydrogen generated is as a flow, not as an accumulated fossil resource. That is, these sources continuously produce hydrogen and there are no finite reservoirs.

Understanding the impact of gold hydrogen on the transition away from fossil fuels needs more research. Geologists are currently planning to delve into the mechanisms of hydrogen gas formation, migration, and the duration it remains trapped underground, before leaking to other environments or being consumed by microorganisms.

But despite these uncertainties, the allure of gold hydrogen – rooted in its low-cost and low-impact characteristics for humans – remains bright.

