What is a logical quantum processor?

December 20, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

Researchers at Harvard University claim to have created a programmable, logical quantum processor, that can encode up to 48 logical qubits, and execute hundreds of ‘logical’ gate operations. Their system is the first demonstration of a practically workable quantum computer.

In the world of quantum computing, a quantum bit or “qubit” is one unit of information, akin to a binary bit in classical computing.

For more than two decades, physicists and engineers have been working to show that quantum computing is, in principle, possible by manipulating quantum particles – whether atoms, ions or photons -- to create physical qubits. To have workable quantum computers means, in theory, exponentially quicker computation for the same amount of energy. More importantly, it could mean solving problems that are beyond the capabilities of the computers of today.

However quantum mechanics, the science of physics that demonstrates the unusual properties of matter at the sub-atomic level, shows that matter at those scales in unstable. Therefore exploiting these principles for computation is far more complicated than simply amassing a large-enough number of physical qubits.

Logical qubits, or bundles of redundant, error-corrected physical qubits, which can store information for use in a quantum algorithm, are the components that make quantum computers practical. So far this is so challenging that researchers have only been able to make systems employing one or two logical qubits and a single line of effective code passing through them.

The latest work reports having made a programmable, logical quantum processor, capable of encoding up to 48 logical qubits, and executing hundreds of logical gate operations. Were it to scale, it could have revolutionary implications.

