What is a ‘dead’ galaxy?

March 13, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

A dead galaxy is one where stars have stopped growing. Researchers at Cambridge University reported having observed the oldest such ‘dead galaxy’ that reportedly formed and then stagnated when the universe was only 700 million years old, or around 13 billion years since the Big Bang.

Using data from JADES (JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey), the astronomers determined that this galaxy experienced a short and intense period of star formation from 30 - 90 million years. But between 10 and 20 million years before the point in time where it was observed with Webb, star formation suddenly stopped.

From what is known about the average time taken for galaxies to form, this appears to have been an extremely rapid and accelerated star formation, followed by an abrupt stop. It is particularly unusual given that it happened so early in the universe’s evolution. However, it is unclear whether this galaxy’s ‘quenched’ state is temporary or permanent, and what caused it to stop forming new stars.

Going ahead, astronomers hope to understand how and why galaxies stop forming new stars, and whether the factors affecting star formation have changed over billions of years.

Star formation can be slowed or stopped by different factors, all of which will deplete a galaxy of the gas it needs to form new stars. Internal factors, such as a supermassive black hole or feedback from star formation, can push gas out of the galaxy, causing star formation to stop rapidly. Alternatively, gas can be consumed very quickly by star formation, without being promptly replenished by fresh gas from the surroundings of the galaxy, resulting in galaxy starvation.

