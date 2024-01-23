The science of leap years 

January 23, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST

The year 2024 is a leap year, which means that instead of the usual 28 days, February will have 29 days. A leap year comes once every four years, and there is an important reason for this.

The calendar year is 365 days long and measures the time the earth takes to complete one revolution around the sun. However, 365 days is an approximation. To be more accurate, the earth takes 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds. This length of time is called the sidereal year.

The extra five hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds need to be accounted for. Otherwise, the time at which different seasons start and end as we know them will begin to shift. For example, if a season begins on October 1, every 4.13 years its start date will shift by one day, becoming October 2, October 3, October 4, and so on.

To overcome this, an extra day is added to the month of February every four years. This keeps the calendar year in sync with the sidereal year.

This said, even over four years, the difference between calendar years and sidereal years is not exactly a whole day, or 24 hours. It comes to 23 hours, 15 minutes and 4 seconds, or a little under a day. This means that by adding an extra day every four years, the calendar year becomes 44 minutes longer than the sidereal year. While 44 minutes might not seem like much, they can also add up and mess with seasons’ start and end dates.

To overcome this anomaly, not every fourth year is a leap year.

If a year is divisible by four, it is most likely a leap year. But to offset the extra 44 minutes, years that are divisible by 100 don’t get a leap day unless they are also divisible by 400. The next year that should have been a leap year (divisible by 4) but will not be (because it is divisible by 100 but not by 400), will be 2100.

