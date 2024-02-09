The role of X chromosome in auto-immune diseases

February 09, 2024 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

In recent times several international celebrities have spoken up about their diagnosis and subsequent struggles with autoimmune diseases. A majority of these celebrities are women. This bias is not just a fluke of nature but a reflection of a worldwide phenomenon. A 2023 study by the University of Oxford stated that about 10% of the population they had studied had autoimmune diseases of which 13% were women and 7% were men.

The higher susceptibility of women to autoimmune diseases has puzzled researchers for decades. Several factors can cause autoimmune disease such as environmental factors, genetics, hormonal imbalance and lifestyle habits. However, since women are more susceptible to these diseases, scientists previously thought that it could be related to sex hormones or faulty regulation of the X chromosome. Now, a group of scientists have found a molecular coating that is found in half of the X chromosomes in women might be the reason behind this phenomenon.

Human females (and most mammals) contain two X chromosomes while the males of of the species contain one X and one Y chromosome.

The molecular coating of the X chromosome is a combination of RNA and proteins and is crucial to a process called X-chromosome inactivation which ensures that one set of X chromosomes in females remains active and functional in all the cells of the body while the other is muffled.

How is this achieved? The chromosome is wrapped in long strands of RNA called XIST that attract proteins and tamp down the expression of the gene inside.

However, not all genes are muffled in this manner and the ones that escape the X inactivation process are thought to be the cause of autoimmune diseases. Not only this, the XIST molecule too has been known to elicit inflammatory immune responses.

Additionally, one of the co-authors, Howard Chnag noted that many of the proteins that are attracted to the XIST also induced the response of autoantibodies, a type of antibody that reacts with self-antigens.

To see if these autoantibodies attacking the XIST molecule were another reason for autoimmune diseases, Dr Chang, bioengineered male mice to produce a modified version of XIST which did muffle the gene expression but still retained the ability to form the RNA and proteins that covered the gene.

They found that when a lupus-like disease was introduced in the mice, the ones that expressed XIST had higher levels of autoantibody levels than the ones that didn’t. Their immune cells were also on higher alert which suggests a proneness to autoimmune attacks.

Since XIST is expressed only in cells with two X chromosomes, women are more susceptible to autoimmune diseases and attacks. Further studies in this field would help in determining exactly which XIST-related antigens contribute to sex-biased immunity resulting in expedited detection and diagnosis, the authors noted.

