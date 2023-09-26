September 26, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

Recombinant DNA technology allows scientists to manipulate DNA material outside of a living organism to create tailored genetic combinations.

The process involves using specialised enzymes called restriction enzymes to cut the source DNA at desired sequences and isolate fragments of interest. DNA ligase, another enzyme, is then used to fuse the isolated strands together, creating recombinant DNA with new genetic functions.

The resulting recombinant DNA is usually propagated in a bacterial or yeast cell because they have the ability to replicate the engineered DNA in large quantities. Copies of the engineered DNA are then extracted to be used.

According to the U.S. National Human Genome Research Institute, recombinant DNA molecules were first produced in the early 1970s. Researchers at the University of California in San Francisco (UCSF) and Stanford University used restriction enzymes to cut DNA from different species and specific sites and then fused them together.

Paul Berg, a biochemist at Stanford, was among the first to produce a recombinant DNA molecule in 1972. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1980 “for his fundamental studies of the biochemistry of nucleic acids, with particular regard to recombinant-DNA”.

Researchers Stanley Cohen of Stanford and Herbert Boyer of UCSF applied for a patent on recombinant DNA technology in 1974, and it was granted in 1980. Shortly after, Dr. Berg urged the U.S. National Institutes of Health to regulate the use of recombinant DNA technology and requested scientists to halt experiments in the field until the technique was better understood and proven to be safe. The concerns led to the 1975 Asilomar Conference that defined guidelines for the use of the technology.

Since its inception, recombinant DNA technology has been used extensively in the healthcare industry, mostly to produce biopharmaceuticals and in gene therapy. Human proteins like insulin have been produced in microorganisms through recombinant DNA technology. The technology is also used in other fields like vaccine development, and in agriculture to make genetically modified crops.

