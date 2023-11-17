ADVERTISEMENT

What is chimerism in genetics?
November 17, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

In Greek mythology, a chimera is a fire-breathing monster that is made of different animal parts. Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein also tells the story of a monster who was made of different parts and brought to life. While these myths, stories and legends are products of human imagination, chimerism has been observed in nature, even in humans.  

In genetics, chimerism in an individual is defined as someone whose body is composed of genetically distinct cells–that is the individual contains cells that are from different individuals. This fascinating phenomenon is a diversion from the known laws of genetics where individuals develop from a zygote—a single fertilised cell. In theory, all the cells in the organism’s body originate from the zygote and should be the same. 

However, in chimerism, an individual contains at least two different sets of cells—that is, the individual has two distinct sets of DNA.

Scientists have identified a number of ways in which this characteristic can develop in humans. One of the most interesting ways is when an embryo “absorbs” its twin in the womb. The person that develops from this embryo may have cells from its absorbed twin. 

Most of the time this characteristic goes undetected as people with chimeric characteristics don’t show any distinct outward characteristics, however, it may manifest as different-coloured eyes or patches of different-coloured skin at times. 

More commonly, pregnancy can lead to chimerism. Cells from the mother or the foetus will cross the placental barrier and a small number of these remain in either of their bodies.

Scientists have documented that some mothers have cells from their babies growing in different parts of their bodies even after pregnancy. Sometimes, the vice versa happens where a child will contain their mother’s or even their older siblings’ cells after they are born.  

Organ transplant may also be a factor, where cells from the donor start growing in other parts or tissues of the body. Since organ transplant is a medical procedure, recipients of tissues or organs are artificial chimeras.

 For decades, scientists have explored combining genetic material or cells from different organisms to create entities with desired characteristics or functionalities. This concept has been applied in various fields of study, including biotechnology, stem cell research, early human development, and diseases.

