The moon, just like the earth, also experiences seismic activity. These tremors are what we call moonquakes.

Moonquakes were discovered after Apollo missions deployed seismometers on the lunar surface from 1969 to 1972. There are no plate tectonics on the moon. Instead, lunar seismic activity is triggered by the earth’s gravitational pull, the structure and temperature of the moon, and by meteorites striking the lunar surface.

There are four types of moonquakes: deep, shallow, thermal, and meteoritic.

Deep moonquakes are the most common. They originate about 700 km below the moon’s surface and are believed to be caused by the earth’s gravitational pull. They are generally weak. Shallow moonquakes occur closer to the surface, around 20-30 km deep. They are relatively more powerful and can reach up to 5.5 on the Richter scale.

Thermal moonquakes happen due to the expansion and contraction of the moon’s crust as it heats and cools between day and night. (A lunar day is around 29.5 earth days long but the diurnal temperature range can be as much as 250 degrees C.)

Meteorite impacts can also cause localised moonquakes, when space debris smashes down on the surface.

A new study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets on July 5, found that there were 2.6 times more seismic events on the moon than previously known.

In the 1970s, astronauts installed two types of seismometers on the moon: the Long-Period (LP) seismometer sensitive below 1.5 Hz and the Short-Period (SP) seismometer with sensitivity around 2-10 Hz. Researcher Keisuke Onodera of the Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo studied the SP data and found 22,000 new seismic events, including thermal and shallow moonquakes and impact-induced events.

The study also revealed that the moon’s northern hemisphere is more seismically active than the southern hemisphere, a detail relevant to future missions to the moon.

