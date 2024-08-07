Our planet’s travails with its increasingly unpredictable weather were served another reminder last week of the terrors nature can invent — in the form of fire clouds.

Neither new nor rare, fire clouds are weather phenomena that occur when the intense heat from wildfires, volcanic eruptions or other strong heat sources cause the air above to rise rapidly. This air subsequently cools and condenses to form a cloud. But fire clouds are not like the regular clouds that bring rain.

Also called flammagenitus or pyroclouds, fire clouds are atmospheric disturbances usually formed as cumulus clouds. The hot air rising due to localised heat-related extreme weather events also contains ash, smoke, and other forms of particulate matter — all around which moisture can condense.

Pyrocumulus clouds usually develop at the top of the smoke column; and depending on the fire’s intensity, area, and duration, they contribute to a strong, upward air current that feeds the fire cloud, a research paper published in Nature journal in October 2022 said.

Some fire clouds evolve into pyrocumulonimbus clouds reaching towering heights, sometimes peeking into the upper troposphere or lower stratosphere itself. These clouds are also capable of producing lightning, which can lead to unpredictable fire behaviour and spark new fires away from the main blaze.

In a recent article published in Nature on August 5, Mike Flannigan, who studies wildfires at Thompson Rivers University in Canada, said pyrocumulonimbus clouds are intense and fast-moving. When the Jasper fire started in Canada, modelling suggested it would take four days to reach the town of Jasper. But it got there in two, thanks in part to pyrocumulonimbus clouds.

The modelling system “is built for wind-driven fires, not pyrocumulonimbus clouds,” Flannigan said.

