Science For All | What are Dark Matter Halos?

September 13, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

Our current understanding of the universe suggests that at the centre of every galaxy lies a supermassive black hole. Beyond a certain size, they spring to life emitting huge amounts of radiation, and are then called quasars. Emerging research suggests that this activation occurs in the presence of massive dark matter halos (DMH) surrounding the galaxy, directing matter towards the centre and feeding the black hole. This mechanism of quasar activation could significantly shape our understanding of the evolution of the universe.

However, measuring the mass of DMHs is complex. It is an elusive thing and we don’t even know if it’s a ‘thing’ as the actual nature of dark matter is unknown. We only know it exists at all due to its gravitational impact on large structures such as galaxies. Thus, dark matter can only be measured by making observations about its gravitational effects on things. This includes the way it might pull on something or affect its movement, or through the lensing (bending of light) of objects behind a suspected area of dark matter.

New techniques evolved to measure their mass and estimate them to be fairly constant at about 10 trillion times the mass of our sun. Such measurements have been made for more recent DMH around quasars, and those measurements are strikingly similar to what we see for more ancient quasars. This is interesting because it suggests there is a characteristic DMH mass which seems to activate a quasar, regardless of whether it happened billions of years ago or right now.

Quasars at great distances appear faint, as the light which left them long ago has spread out, was absorbed by intervening matter, and has been stretched into nearly invisible infrared wavelengths due to the universe expanding over time.

