What renders the colourful patterns on butterfly wings? 

Published - September 04, 2024 04:16 pm IST

Priyali Prakash

In new research, scientists have discovered a genetic mechanism that is responsible for the colourful patterns on the wings of butterflies. Their findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on August 30.

The study team was led by Luca Livraghi of the George Washington University and the University of Cambridge. The researchers found biomolecules called long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) to be a significant reason for the colour transitions between dark and light patterns during butterfly wing development.

The researchers named the lncRNA in their study ‘ivory’. They found it within the cortex locus, a genetic region already known to control adaptive variation in butterflies and moths. Cortex locus has already been mapped as the point that controls colour polymorphism in 14 species of insects, but validating it by isolating protein-coding genes proved to be difficult. 

The discovery is significant because lncRNA do not have protein-coding ability, and researchers have, for long, thought that a protein was responsible for the colour in butterfly wings. This reflects a general bias towards protein in how we understand evolution, researchers said. “Long noncoding RNAs represent an emerging category of genetic modulators within the genome, yet they have been overlooked as a source of phenotypic diversity,” they added. 

The study used CRISPR genome editing technology to target the ivory promoter and generate butterflies in which the colour of scales changed from black to yellow-white. The study also found that the ivory lncRNA showed up in perfect correlation with dark scales as the butterfly’s wings develop during the pupal stage of its life – this association was not previously seen for cortex mRNA or protein. These findings suggest that ivory is the main cause for generating colourful patterns in butterfly wings as opposed to previously thought cortex.  

Earlier, ivory escaped detection possibly due to exclusion of non-coding RNA in genetic research. We now know that ivory lncRNA is regulated during the development of a butterfly and is required for coloured scale patterns. 

