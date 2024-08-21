The earth is surrounded by a bubble-shaped magnetic field that shields the planet from radiation from the Sun and other celestial objects. This field is called the earth’s magnetosphere.

During a solar storm, the Sun shoots out charged particles with more than usual energy through the space around it. Without the magnetosphere, these particles could have rendered life as we know it on the earth impossible. But because the magnetosphere is there, these particles become trapped in it, and zip around the earth rather than towards the ground in two large doughnut-shaped radiation belts in the planet’s upper atmosphere. These are called the Van Allen radiation belts.

The American astrophysicist James Van Allen discovered these belts in 1958, and studied them in detail. Van Allen’s work was important for humans to go to the moon and today contemplate visiting even more distant parts of space. Van Allen identified some parts of the radiation belts were weaker than others, and that flying through these parts would be less damaging to spacefaring humans and instruments.

When lightning strikes, electrical energy flows in a jagged path through the atmosphere that we see as a bolt. As it cuts through the air, the bolt releases its energy as electromagnetic waves with a range of frequencies. The earth’s magnetic field can guide some of these waves up and into a layer of ionised gas above the atmosphere, where they travel along the lines — like a train moving on tracks — between the earth’s northern and southern hemispheres. The higher the frequency of these waves, the faster they travel (even up to a tenth of the speed of light).

The frequencies of these waves are often within the human hearing range (20-20,000 Hz) and can be heard as whistling noises through a receiver. When the lower frequency waves among them travel, they can shed some energy via parts of the upper atmosphere, so their sounds have a declining tone. (This six-second YouTube video plays two instances of whistlers recorded over New Zealand in 2008.)

According to research published in the journal Science Advances on August 16, scientists reported discovering a new type of whistler wave produced by a previously unknown wave generation mechanism. They found lightning energy injected into the ionosphere at low latitudes could get reflected like a light from a mirror into the magnetosphere. This contradicted previous claims that energy insertion at low latitudes can’t escape the ionosphere. The discovery has significant implications because including this new form of whistlers could double the amount of lightning energy going into the magnetosphere, which in turn means scientists may have to revise their calculations of lightning’s effects on the Van Allen radiation belts.

After all, it’s a question of humans’ doorway to outer space.

