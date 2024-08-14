The layers beneath the earth’s crust hide many secrets. Scientists study rocks, soil, and landforms, and sometimes also dredge or drill the bottom of the ocean, to uncover them.

For example, consider what an international team of more than 30 scientists did aboard the ocean drilling vessel JOIDES Resolution last year.

The group scientists extracted a nearly 1.2-km continuous stretch of mantle rock from the mid-Atlantic ridge. The retrieval itself was groundbreaking (literally and otherwise): it was the first rock section of its kind extracted from the earth’s mantle.

Scientists have made other similar efforts from the early 1960s.

The extraction is also a milestone for the wealth of insights geologists expect the rock will deliver about the mantle’s role in geological and biological processes, including the origins of life on the earth, the mechanics of volcanic activity, and the global cycling of elements like carbon and hydrogen.

The scientists’ findings were published in the journal Science on August 8.

When the team members analysed the recovered rock, they came upon an extensive history of melting.

According to Johan Lissenberg from Cardiff University, the mantle rocks contained significantly lower levels of the mineral pyroxene than expected, and unusually high concentrations of magnesium. These characteristics suggested the mantle underwent more intense melting as it ascended from deeper within the earth towards the surface. The findings are expected to transform our understanding of how magma forms and contributes to volcanic activity, particularly under the ocean, where most of the earth’s volcanism occurs.

The team also identified channels within the mantle through which molten material moved, until it eventually erupted at the surface. This detail is important for scientists to connect the processes occurring within the mantle and volcanic phenomena observed on the seafloor.

The team also delved into the interactions between the mineral olivine, abundant in mantle rocks, and seawater. The interactions are expected to have triggered a series of chemical reactions that produced the chemical compounds required for biological processes. Scientists believe such processes could have been instrumental in the origin of life billions of years ago.

According to Susan Lang, a co-chief scientist on the expedition from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the extracted rock also closely resembled that present on a young earth, potentially opening a window into the chemical and physical conditions that may have supported the earliest life-forms.

