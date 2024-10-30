GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Generative AI is cool, but have you thought about the waste it generates? 

Published - October 30, 2024 05:19 pm IST

Priyali Prakash

Generative Artificial Intelligence (genAI) is everywhere – we have all used ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, we love ourselves a smart assistant, and it was even an overarching theme for a couple of Nobel prizes awarded this year. The field has advanced rapidly over the past couple of years – it has evolved from handling just text to images, video, voices, and more. But how sustainable is genAI? 

A new study, conducted by scientists at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Xiamen, China, University of Cambridge, U.K., and the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China, found that e-waste generated by genAI could increase significantly, reaching a total accumulation of 1.2–5.0 million tonnes between 2020 and 2030. The study was published in Nature Computational Science journal on October 28, 2024, and says that this estimate could increase even further due to volatile reasons like geopolitical restrictions on semiconductor imports. 

There is a way to deal with this e-waste. According to the researchers, implementing circular economy strategies like downcycling can reduce this waste anywhere in the range of 16-86%. 

The main reason why genAI industry is so waste intensive is that large language models (LLMs), the most common form of genAI, need a lot of computing infrastructure and hardware for training and inference. Most studies conducted so far focus on energy use and carbon emissions, and very few explore e-waste generated in the process. The study explains this with the following example: “the weight of Nvidia’s latest Blackwell platform (designed for intensive LLM inference, training and data processing tasks), which is around 1.36 tonnes”. 

Researchers said thoroughly tracking the materials used through various stages of the product cycle and supply chain could help reduce this e-waste. The study uses a standardised approach to assess the physical infrastructure requirements for LLMs in the future keeping Moore’s Law in mind, which is a projection that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit doubles every two years. This relates directly to genAI in terms of computational power – processors become faster and powerful with more transistors packed onto chips, allowing genAI to deliver quicker results. 

Extending the lifespan is one of the most effective circular economy strategies to reduce out-of-system e-waste, the study found. If one extra year of downcycling usage happens, 62% of obsolete AI servers can be avoided. Model reuse strategy, which includes dismantling, renovating, and reassembling obsolete critical components like CPU, GPU, batteries, etc also reduces e-waste by 42%. 

Other strategies like extending the lifespan by improved maintenance of hardware while it’s in use, and reuse in the remanufacturing phase are expected to have positive results while tackling e-waste, while immediate upgrades to the latest servers may prove counterproductive despite its presumed benefits. 

