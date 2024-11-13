For a couple weeks now, India’s National Capital Region (NCR) and its neighbouring areas have been suffering heavy smog and air pollution. The Central Pollution Control Board has frequently recorded the air quality index in this time to be ‘poor’ or ‘very poor.’ Low air quality has been associated with a variety of ill effects — and a study published on October 18 extends this baleful list to include certain cancers.

In the first two weeks of November, air pollution in NCR was about eight-times higher than the limit prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The Indian government has issued advisories on the effects of bad air and launched campaigns against stubble burning and firecrackers.

According to the new study, conducted by researchers from Wayne State University, Johns Hopkins University, and Mass General Brigham and published in the journal Scientific Reports, there is a link between higher levels of PM2.5 pollution and the incidence of head and neck aerodigestive cancers. The study delved into the role environmental pollution plays in cancers of the upper airway, which has historically received less research attention than lung cancer.

The researchers examined the way pollutants entered the respiratory system and lodged themselves in the upper aerodigestive tract, leading to cellular changes that heightened the risk of developing cancer.

PM2.5 particles are, as the name implies, those less than 2.5 micrometres wide. They are of particular concern because their small size allows them to bypass the natural filters the human body uses to keep irritants out of the nose and the throat. The particles are able to move deep into the respiratory tract, where they can cause significant harm. For example, when the mucosal lining of the upper respiratory tract has prolonged contact with PM2.5 particles, the lining — especially in sensitive tissue like that of the throat and the nasal passage — can develop cancerous cells.

Using data from the U.S. Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) cancer database, Cramer & co. found a notable increase in the number of new head and neck cancer cases in regions with high levels of PM2.5 pollution, with a five-year lag. The team said the time frame suggests extended exposure to PM2.5 pollution could contribute to cancer risk in the upper aerodigestive tract.

Amanda Dilger, one of the study’s authors, also said the study highlights the pressing need for better air quality standards and their enforcement.

From the Science pages

Flora and fauna