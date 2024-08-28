Hydrogels are an inseparable part of healthcare. Any polymer that readily absorbs water is technically a hydrogel and that is why ointments, lotions, cosmetics, contacts are different forms of hydrogel. Indispensable they may be but the last thing you’d expect them to be is sentient.

In a recent issue of a journal published by Cell Press, researchers report that hydrogels can play the video game ‘Pong’ and even improve, the more they are exposed to the game. Pong is a vintage video game version of table-tennis involving paddles and a ball. For their study the researchers hooked hydrogels up to a virtual game environment and then applied a feedback loop between the hydrogel’s paddle -- encoded by the distribution of charged particles within the hydrogel -- and the ball’s position -- encoded by electrical stimulation. With practice, the hydrogel’s accuracy improved by up to 10%, resulting in longer rallies. The researchers claim that this demonstrates the ability of non-living materials to use “memory” to update their understanding of the environment, though more research is needed before it could be said that hydrogels can “learn,” according to a press note.

The researchers say they drew inspiration from a previous study that showed that brain cells in a dish can be taught to play Pong if they are electrically stimulated in a way that gives them feedback on their performance. This is akin to how neural networks are trained in AI to play games. However we are a long way from having our cosmetics jumping up with racquets.

From the Science pages

Question Corner

Flora and Fauna