New research says it may be possible.

Conspiracy theories are important in the context of the upcoming U.S. presidential elections. After all, rumours that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump led to an attempted insurrection at Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. in January 2021. In new research published in the journal Science on September 13, researchers have explored whether conversations with chatbots that use artificial intelligence can convince people to give up on the conspiracy theories they believe in.

For the study, the researchers got 2,190 individuals in the U.S. to disclose a conspiracy theory they believed in. Then the researchers had artificially intelligent chatbots converse with these individuals in an effort to get them to update or renounce beliefs. The researchers designed the bots to do this principally by presenting arguments with evidence.

The researchers worked from the idea that just confronting theorists with facts may not suffice to dispel their beliefs. This is because arguments built around facts alone, by virtue of lacking depth and personalisation, may fail to change their minds.

Large language models (LLMs) are a popular new form of artificial intelligence. They are distinguished by their ability to generate meaningful sentences in response to prompts posed by users. LLMs, which are hardware-software combines, train to acquire this ability by ingesting a large corpus of labelled information and then recognising statistical relationships between words, phrases, etc. in semi- or un-supervised conditions. Different LLMs can have different conversations with users based on the contents of their training corpora and the relationships they have been designed to prioritise.

The researchers set up real-time, personalised interactions between research subjects and chatbots —based on Open AI’s GPT-4 Turbo LLM — to have three rounds of conversations. At the end, the researchers recorded a 20% drop in the scores assigned to the strength of the participants’ belief in their chosen conspiracy. The researchers said these scores persisted for at least two months after the conversations. (Also, professional fact-checkers found that of the 128 claims the chatbots made, 127 were true and one was misleading; none were false.)

The researchers also observed that debunking a conspiracy led to an overall decrease in participants’ belief in other rumours, too.

In sum, they reported that presenting strong as well as grounded evidence can alter the minds of those who “strongly believe in seemingly fact-resistant conspiratorial beliefs”. The findings also reaffirm the idea that conspiracy theorists aren’t naturally incapable of recognising or accepting evidence contrary to their views, and that it’s possible they haven’t been engaged with the right evidence in the right form. Finally, the study also demonstrates the persuasive power of LLMs and the potential for other generative artificial intelligence like them to be a force for good.

