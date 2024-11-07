 />
Science for All | Largest verified  prime number has 41 million digits

Published - November 07, 2024 05:06 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu

What is common to  2, 53 and 199?

All three are prime numbers. These numbers are divisible by 1 and themselves, no others. There is an infinite number of  prime numbers, but checking if a number is prime becomes more difficult the larger they get.

Indeed, the quest to find new prime numbers these days is really the quest for efficient ways to verify whether a given large number is prime.

Recently, a researcher and former employee of Nvidia named Luke Durant pushed this challenge to a new bar. Mr. Durant reported a  new verified prime number — and it is big. This new number contains a stunning 41 million digits and has been named M136279841. 

This colossal number beats the previous record-holder by 16 million digits,  found by the Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search (GIMPS) project a month ago.

GIMPS is a collective of volunteers who use free software to hunt for the so-called Mersenne primes. Since its founding in 1996, GIMPS has discovered the last 18 Mersenne primes. Each volunteer who identifies one is awarded $3,000. Since joining GIMPS in October 2023, Mr. Durant has become its “most prolific contributor,” per a statement.

The Mersenne primes are named for the 17th century French mathematician and theologian Marin Mersenne. A Mersenne prime is a prime of the form 2n-1 , where n is an integer.

To find M136279841, Mr. Durant used the GIMPS software and a supercomputer composed of thousands of graphics processing units (GPUs) — devices Nvidia specialises in making — spread across 24 data centres in 17 countries. This setup was a break from previous attempts that drew on the computing power of conventional computers. 

“It was a pretty big surprise, but I had been working hard to grow the system, so stayed aware of a relatively decent chance,” Mr. Durant told New Scientist magazine.

On October 11, Mr. Durant’s system  flagged M136279841 as a potential prime number using the Fermat probable prime test. The test calculates the chance a given number is prime using an old theorem. He could confirm that it was prime the next day, using the  Lucas-Lehmer test. 

Tremendous though the feat is, GIMPS volunteers are already working to beat it and find the next largest prime number. The stakes are higher, too: the discoverers of the first prime numbers with hundred million and one billion digits will win $150,000 and $250,000, respectively.

Published - November 07, 2024 05:06 pm IST

